Assault
Haskell Boulevard and North York Street, Dec. 29, with a weapon.
Thefts
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 23, money removed.
319 S. Eighth St., Dec. 28, identity.
53, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 Viewing 9 AM-4 PM Wednesday, 12/30/20 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 10:30 AM on Thursday, 12/31/20 at Hitchta Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Council Hill Cemetery.
87, retired Muskogee Firefighter and husband of Sandy McGuire passed away Friday 12/25/2020. Services pending at this time. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
83, retired from Brockway Glass and wife of Bill "Squire" McGuire passed away Saturday 12/26/2020. Services pending at this time. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Jimmy Sallee, 83, of Warner, OK, passed away December 24, 2020 in Muskogee. Jimmy was born in Lavaca, AR on December 25, 1936 to Orvil Sallee and Roxy Sallee. He married Peggy Sue Holmes in Modesto, CA on November 16, 1956. Services will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Warner F…
