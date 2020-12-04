Assaults
2121 N. Main St., Nov. 26, threats.
430 Court St., Dec. 2, with a vehicle.
321 S. 32nd St., #17, Dec. 3, domestic.
717 S. 29th St., Dec. 3, domestic.
1324 W. Broadway, Dec. 1-4, threatening phone calls.
952 S. 32nd St., #20, Dec. 4, unspecified.
Burglaries
1301 S. York St., Nov. 23-25, property removed from storage unit.
3010 Denver Ave., Dec. 3, property removed from residence.
Thefts
500 Dayton St., Nov. 30-Dec. 2, utility trailer.
Hibbett Sports, 701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 1, merchandise purchased with bills reported counterfeit.
