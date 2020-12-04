MPD

Assaults

2121 N. Main St., Nov. 26, threats.

430 Court St., Dec. 2, with a vehicle.

321 S. 32nd St., #17, Dec. 3, domestic.

717 S. 29th St., Dec. 3, domestic.

1324 W. Broadway, Dec. 1-4, threatening phone calls.

952 S. 32nd St., #20, Dec. 4, unspecified.

Burglaries

1301 S. York St., Nov. 23-25, property removed from storage unit.

3010 Denver Ave., Dec. 3, property removed from residence.

Thefts

500 Dayton St., Nov. 30-Dec. 2, utility trailer.

Hibbett Sports, 701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 1, merchandise purchased with bills reported counterfeit.

