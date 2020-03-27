A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 10:38 am
muskogeephoenix.com
Assault
1006 S. Virginia St., March 26, domestic.
Burglaries
118 N. K St., March 26, property removed from vehicle.
810 N. K St., March 27, illegal entry of residence, and domestic assault.
Theft
1451 N. 43rd St. E., March 22, trailer.
Died Tuesday March 24, 2020. She was 94. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday. Arrangement are under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 39. Golf Course Attendent. Died Monday, March 23, Tahlequah, OK. Services Friday, March 27th, 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Agent Cemetery Moody, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 26th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
72, Attorney, passed Saturday, March 21, 2020. The family will celebrate D.D.'s life with a private family service. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
