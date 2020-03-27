Assault

1006 S. Virginia St., March 26, domestic.

Burglaries

118 N. K St., March 26, property removed from vehicle.

810 N. K St., March 27, illegal entry of residence, and domestic assault.

Theft

1451 N. 43rd St. E., March 22, trailer.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you