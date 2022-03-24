Thefts
5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 18, property removed.
Unspecified location, March 23, vehicle and other property removed.
5504 Tennyson St., March 22, vehicle.
Five Below, 687 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 23, shoplifting.
age 90, died Wednesday March 23, 2022. Service 2:00 pm Friday March 25, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home with interment at Brushy Mountain Cemetery. Viewing Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Maggie Jones, 88, of Muskogee, OK passed away March 22, 2022 in Muskogee. A "Drop In" celebration will be from 4 to 6 pm March 25, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church, 10404 Hwy 64, Muskogee.
Willoman C. Brown, Sr. 62, Muskogee resident, passed March 16, 2022. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Reflections Shared, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Four Mile Branch Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Mary Ann Dillingham, 82, left us March 15, 2022 from Saint Charles, Missouri. The Hour of Reflection,, Friday, March 25, 2022 at High Noon, Harmony Hall, 7th and Boston. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Pastor Sherman Brown, 78, Okmulgee resident, passed March 14, 2022. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Funeral Tribute Saturday, 10:00 AM, Jubilee Christian Center, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
