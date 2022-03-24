MPD

Thefts

5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 18, property removed.

Unspecified location, March 23, vehicle and other property removed.

5504 Tennyson St., March 22, vehicle.

Five Below, 687 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 23, shoplifting.

