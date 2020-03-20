Muskogee police reports

Assaults

Undisclosed location, March 18, juvenile.

3628 Club Estates Drive, March 19, domestic.

2222 Haskell Blvd., with a knife.

2036 Haskell Blvd., with a knife.

2407 Brewer St., March 20, domestic.

Thefts

1705 E. Broadway, March 18-19, vehicle.

1001 S. Terrace St., March 18-19, vehicle and other property.

2504 Bacon Court, March 13-17, checks deposited reported bogus, and money withdrawn from account by someone other than account holder. 

