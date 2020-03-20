Assaults
Undisclosed location, March 18, juvenile.
3628 Club Estates Drive, March 19, domestic.
2222 Haskell Blvd., with a knife.
2036 Haskell Blvd., with a knife.
2407 Brewer St., March 20, domestic.
Thefts
1705 E. Broadway, March 18-19, vehicle.
1001 S. Terrace St., March 18-19, vehicle and other property.
2504 Bacon Court, March 13-17, checks deposited reported bogus, and money withdrawn from account by someone other than account holder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.