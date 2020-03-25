age 39. Golf Course Attendent. Died Monday, March 23, Tahlequah, OK. Services Friday, March 27th, 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Agent Cemetery Moody, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 26th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Lonnie Ray Rucker, 71, retired from City of Tulsa, left us Friday, 3/13/2020. Visitation Thursday, 1 PM to 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Private burial, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, Friday, 12 Noon. biglowfunerals.com
