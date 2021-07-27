Assaults
231 N. 11th St., July 26, threats.
341 E. Smith Ferry Road, July 26, domestic.
Burglaries
200 N. Country Club Road, July 21, property removed from vehicle.
5331 Denison St., July 26, illegal entry of residence.
2610 Arline St., July 25-26, property removed from residence, and vehicle removed.
Thefts
231 S. 32nd St., July 7, property removed from motel room.
1208 Gibson St., July 20, wallet.
2105 Fairmont St., July 19, packages delivered to residence removed.
2606 Arline St., July 25, boat.
Vandalism
4300 N. Robb St., July 16, property damaged.
