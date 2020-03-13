Assaults
32nd and Brewer streets, March 5, with a vehicle.
3408 Fondulac St., March 12, with a pipe.
Burglaries
Doyle Bland Apartments, 223 N. Third St., #105, March 12, illegal entry of offices.
1609 Dorchester Ave., March 12, illegal entry of vehicle.
Thefts
309 Oklahoma St., March 11, property reported stolen recovered.
Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 10-March 12, attempt to return items reported stolen in exchange for money or gift card.
1001 E. Holden St., Feb. 1-March 12, trailer.
1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 12, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.
300 Rockefeller Drive, March 5-9, checkbook removed from patient room.
Vandalism
OG&E, 5501 Three Forks Road, March 12, gates damaged.
