MPD

Assault

220 State St., Aug. 4, verbal threat.

3501 Fondulac St., July 4, threatening phone call.

Burglary

520 S. 23rd St., Aug. 5, illegal entry of vehicle.

Theft

1430 N. 43rd St., Jan. 1-Aug. 4, property removed from residence.

