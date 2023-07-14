Assault
302 N. 17th St., July 13, domestic.
Burglaries
900 W. Broadway, May 20-June 10, illegal entry into business.
3907 Sheffield St., July 14, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 8, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
612 Warwick Drive, July 7, 2004-March 7, 2004, identity.
4431 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 12-13, vehicle.
Pate Industrial, 1315 N. Main St., July 10-13, property removed from business.
900 W. Broadway, May 20-June 10, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Casey's General Store, 2315 Chandler Road, July 11-13, removing property from business.
230 W. Broadway, July 12, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.
