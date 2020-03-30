Arson
1025 N. Third St., March 29, property set on fire.
Assaults
1308 S. 40th Place, March 27, unspecified.
520 S. Eighth St., March 27-28, domestic.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, threats.
510 S. 23rd St., March 28-29, with a gun, and house damaged.
York and Hancock streets, March 29, threatening phone call.
407 S. Eighth St., March 29, domestic.
Burglaries
Elite Auto Repair, 299 E. Shawnee Bypass, March 26, property removed from business.
1407 N 36th St., March 26-27, locks removed from residence.
1618 E. Cincinnati Ave., March 27-28, property removed.
928 Choctaw St., March 28, property removed.
Thefts
401 N. 45th St. E., March 27, vehicle.
1002 Harris St., March 17, vehicle.
2806 Fort Davis Road, March 23-28, laptop.
Vandalism
Little Caesars, 321 S. 32nd St., March 27, property destroyed.
