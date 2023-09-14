Assaults
400 E. Smith Ferry Road, Sept. 13, unspecified.
2400 S. Cherokee St., Sept. 10, domestic.
Thefts
Stanley's Get it Today, 919 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 9, property reported stolen recovered.
Lowe's, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, Sept. 8-13, property removed from business.
215 State St., Aug. 31, check cashed reported fraudulent.
500 S. York St. #13, June 1-Sept. 13, property removed.
2908 W. Broadway, Sept. 13, identity.
702 S. 32nd St., Sept. 13, bicycle.
