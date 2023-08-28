Assaults
300 N. 40th St., Aug. 25, domestic.
607 Jefferson St., Aug. 25, domestic.
1923 Monta St., Aug. 27, domestic.
Burglaries
2636 Irving St., Aug. 24-25, property removed from vehicle.
1539 N. 19th St., Aug. 24, property removed from vehicle.
317 Independence St., Aug. 25, illegal entry into residence and property removed.
Robbery
East Side Boulevard and Callahan Street, Aug. 26, cell phone.
Thefts
525 N. Sixth St., Aug. 9-25, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Re-Up Dispensary, 29 W. South Side Blvd., Aug. 24-25, identity.
3408 Fondulac St., Aug. 26, vehicle.
Dollar General, 1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 26, shoplifting.
1919 N. 32nd St., Aug. 28, vehicle.
720 Georgetown St., Aug. 28, identity.
