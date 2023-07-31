Assaults
923 Missouri St., July 27, with a weapon.
610 N. 54th St., July 27, domestic.
1001 Columbus St., July 27, unspecified.
Action Group Staffing, 300 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 28, bomb threat.
300 Rockefeller Drive, July 29, unspecified.
110 N. K St., July 29, domestic.
312 Gawf St., July 29, domestic.
2109 Columbus St., July 29-30, juvenile.
Burglaries
1217 S. 23rd St., July 26-27, illegal entry into residence.
144 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 26-27, property removed from vehicle.
2704 N. York St., July 25-29, property removed.
1217 Foxcroft #5, July 29-30, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Lowe's, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, June 11-21, shoplifting.
Pleasant Valley, 1120 Illinois St., Ju;y 26, property removed from building.
3004 Denver St., July 26, identity.
South L and Dorchester streets, July 8, property reported stolen recovered.
2608 Garland St., July 13, identity.
1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 2, check cashed by someone other than account holder.
2401 Keetoowah Trail, July 27-28, property removed from residence.
2112 1/2 N. 37th St., July 26-28, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Casey's, 76 E. Peak Blvd., July 28, property removed from business.
Casey's, 76 E. Peak Blvd., July 29, paid with bill reported as counterfeit.
2222 Haskell Blvd., July 30, vehicle.
