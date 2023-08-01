Arson
1001 Columbus St., July 31, grass.
Burglaries
4412 Hancock St., July 31, illegal entry into residence.
913 Louisiana St., July 28-30, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
AT&T, 2203 N. 11th St., July 31, property removed from business.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 30-31, property reported stolen recovered.
Broadway Liquor, 3116 W. Broadway, July 31, paid with bill reported as counterfeit.
2435 Denver St., July 30, 2021, property removed from residence.
Vandalism
406 Lawrence St., July 20-21, vehicle.
219 N. Third St., July 27-31, door.
