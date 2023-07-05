Assaults

2805 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 3, domestic.

13th and Fremont streets, July 3, domestic with a weapon.

3504 Park Blvd., July 3, with a vehicle.

32nd Street and West Shawnee Bypass, July 3, with a vehicle.

2612 W. Broadway, July 3, with a weapon.

2812 E. Monta St., July 3, domestic.

300 N. 40th St., July 4, unspecified.

511 Baltimore St., July 4, domestic.

2300 Garland St., July 4, with a gun.

2128 Columbus St., July 4, with fireworks.

Thefts

425 Kingsway St., July 2, property removed from residence.

Sun and Suds, 539 N. C St., from vending machine.

Okie Sweets and More, 601 East Side Blvd., July 3-4, property removed from business.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video