Assaults
2805 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 3, domestic.
13th and Fremont streets, July 3, domestic with a weapon.
3504 Park Blvd., July 3, with a vehicle.
32nd Street and West Shawnee Bypass, July 3, with a vehicle.
2612 W. Broadway, July 3, with a weapon.
2812 E. Monta St., July 3, domestic.
300 N. 40th St., July 4, unspecified.
511 Baltimore St., July 4, domestic.
2300 Garland St., July 4, with a gun.
2128 Columbus St., July 4, with fireworks.
Thefts
425 Kingsway St., July 2, property removed from residence.
Sun and Suds, 539 N. C St., from vending machine.
Okie Sweets and More, 601 East Side Blvd., July 3-4, property removed from business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.