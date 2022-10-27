Mostly sunny. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 11:04 am
Assault
301 S. Seventh St., Oct. 26, domestic.
Burglary
1514 N. 17th St., Oct. 21-26, illegal entry of residence.
Homicide
304 S. Ninth St., Oct. 26, with a gun.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.