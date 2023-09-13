Assaults
2901 Keetoowah Trail #9, Sept 12, threat.
2206 Fredonia St., Sept. 12, unspecified.
2304 Daniel St., Sept. 11, domestic.
Burglary
903 S. 32nd St., Sept. 11-12, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Bombaars, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 12, paid with bill reported to be counterfeit.
1622 E. Broadway, Sept. 12, property removed from building.
Mazzio's, 1015 Columbus St., Sept. 12, purchase paid with bill reported as counterfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.