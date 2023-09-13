Assaults

2901 Keetoowah Trail #9, Sept 12, threat.

2206 Fredonia St., Sept. 12, unspecified.

2304 Daniel St., Sept. 11, domestic.

Burglary

903 S. 32nd St., Sept. 11-12, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

Bombaars, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 12, paid with bill reported to be counterfeit.

1622 E. Broadway, Sept. 12, property removed from building.

Mazzio's, 1015 Columbus St., Sept. 12, purchase paid with bill reported as counterfeit.

