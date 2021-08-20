Assaults
2511 S. 25th Place, Aug. 19, domestic.
2015 Fairmont St., Aug. 19, domestic.
Burglaries
2711 Boston St., Aug. 18-19, property removed from vehicle.
1402 Locust St., Aug. 18-19, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
717 S. 32nd St., April 26-Aug. 19, identity.
409 N. 34th St., July 1-Aug. 19, money removed from bank account by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
3028 Arline St., Aug. 19, vehicle tire cut.
