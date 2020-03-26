Assaults

1333 Cherry St., March 25, unspecified.

103 S. 38th St., March 25, with a knife.

1407 N. 36th St., March 25, with a rake, shovel and board.

Burglaries

2127 E. Okmulgee Ave., March 24-25, removed property from vehicle.

