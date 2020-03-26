Sun and clouds mixed. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 2:11 pm
muskogeephoenix.com
Assaults
1333 Cherry St., March 25, unspecified.
103 S. 38th St., March 25, with a knife.
1407 N. 36th St., March 25, with a rake, shovel and board.
Burglaries
2127 E. Okmulgee Ave., March 24-25, removed property from vehicle.
Died Tuesday March 24, 2020. She was 94. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday. Arrangement are under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 39. Golf Course Attendent. Died Monday, March 23, Tahlequah, OK. Services Friday, March 27th, 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Agent Cemetery Moody, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 26th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
72, Attorney, passed Saturday, March 21, 2020. The family will celebrate D.D.'s life with a private family service. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
