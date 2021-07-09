Assaults
2433 Columbus Ave., July 8, threats, with a knife.
605 Kingsway, July 8, juvenile.
2919 Estelle St., July 8, with a knife, juveniles.
2811 Meadowlane Place, April 9, threatening messages.
Burglaries
116 N. Main St., July 3, property removed from vehicle.
300 Rockefeller Drive, June 24, property removed from vehicle, and transactions made using debit/credit cards by someone other than account holder.
5500 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 7-8, property removed from residence.
Thefts
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 19, phone.
1322 Patterson St., July 4, unspecified property removed.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 3, purse removed from shopping cart.
353 Callahan St., June 29, check mailed to wrong address, and check cashed.
Taco Bell, 3200 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 7, purchase paid for with bill reported counterfeit.
McDonald's, 101 S. 32nd St., July 9, purchase paid for with bill reported counterfeit.
Vandalism
3600 Arline St., June 23, pepper spray sprayed on vehicle door handles.
