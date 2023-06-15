Assaults
810 Elgin St., June 13, domestic.
501 Dayton St. #510, June 14, domestic.
412 Grand St., June 14, domestic.
2116 Topeka St., June 14, domestic.
1002 S. 32nd St., June 14, domestic.
Burglary
2119 E. Broadway, June 13, property removed.
Thefts
206 N. David Lane, June 13, property removed.
1704 E. Okmulgee Ave., June 11-12, property removed.
702 S. 32nd St., June 14, property removed from vehicle.
102 York Village Dr. #3, June 11-14, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1120 Illinois St., June 14, property removed.
