Arson
Undisclosed address, March 21, trash can set on fire.
Assaults
514 S. O St., March 20, domestic.
Undisclosed address, March 21, unspecified.
718 N. Seventh St., March 21-22, with a gun.
1035 S. D St., March 22, domestic.
923 Missouri St., March 22, domestic.
564 S. 24th St., March 22, unspecified.
Burglaries
1508 Irving St., March 20, property removed from residence.
228 Kalamazoo St., March 20, property removed from residence.
401 Callahan St., March 21, illegal entry of residence.
3300 Border Ave., March 20-22, property removed from camper trailer.
Thefts
Hamilton and South I streets, March 21, property removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.