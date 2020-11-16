Assaults
11 Beckman Road, June 1-Oct. 1, domestic.
215 S. 29th St., Nov. 13, with a gun.
Sallie and Choctaw streets, Nov. 13, threats.
1224 S. 25th Place, Nov. 15, domestic.
Burglaries
OG&E, 2612 Tennyson St., Nov. 11-13, property removed from business.
1406 N. 33rd St., Nov. 11-12, credit card removed from vehicle and used by someone other than account holder.
2500 Gulick St., Nov. 12-13, property removed from residence.
2901 Elgin St., Nov. 14-15, property removed from vehicle.
2222 Lawrence St., Nov. 15, attempted illegal entry of residence.
327 N. 33rd St., Nov. 15, property removed from residence.
Thefts
300 N. 40th St., #504, vehicle.
Big Lots, 2300 E. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 15, property removed from business.
