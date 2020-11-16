MPD

Assaults

11 Beckman Road, June 1-Oct. 1, domestic.

215 S. 29th St., Nov. 13, with a gun.

Sallie and Choctaw streets, Nov. 13, threats.

1224 S. 25th Place, Nov. 15, domestic.

Burglaries

OG&E, 2612 Tennyson St., Nov. 11-13, property removed from business.

1406 N. 33rd St., Nov. 11-12, credit card removed from vehicle and used by someone other than account holder.

2500 Gulick St., Nov. 12-13, property removed from residence.

2901 Elgin St., Nov. 14-15, property removed from vehicle.

2222 Lawrence St., Nov. 15, attempted illegal entry of residence.

327 N. 33rd St., Nov. 15, property removed from residence.

Thefts

300 N. 40th St., #504, vehicle.

Big Lots, 2300 E. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 15, property removed from business.

