Muskogee Police Reports

Assaults

4715 Denison Ave., March 10, juvenile.

414 Fredonia St., March 10, threats.

722 Fredonia St.,March 10, domestic.

2315 E. Chandler Road, Feb. 10-11, with a firearm.

Burglaries

1506 S. Fourth St., March 7, illegal entry of residence, removal of property from residence, vehicle, charges made to credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.

213 S. 30th St., March 10, property removed from residence.

3619 W.Lindsey St., March 9-10, illegal entry of residence. 

Thefts

City of Muskogee, 520 Court St., July 1-Dec. 9, property reported lost or stolen.

Unspecified, Oct. 1, 2017-March 10, 2020, identity.

1201 Foxcroft Circle, #3, March 10, tag removed from vehicle.

624 Dayton St., March 10, property removed from purse. 

2007 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 8-10, vehicle.

