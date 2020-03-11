Assaults
4715 Denison Ave., March 10, juvenile.
414 Fredonia St., March 10, threats.
722 Fredonia St.,March 10, domestic.
2315 E. Chandler Road, Feb. 10-11, with a firearm.
Burglaries
1506 S. Fourth St., March 7, illegal entry of residence, removal of property from residence, vehicle, charges made to credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.
213 S. 30th St., March 10, property removed from residence.
3619 W.Lindsey St., March 9-10, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
City of Muskogee, 520 Court St., July 1-Dec. 9, property reported lost or stolen.
Unspecified, Oct. 1, 2017-March 10, 2020, identity.
1201 Foxcroft Circle, #3, March 10, tag removed from vehicle.
624 Dayton St., March 10, property removed from purse.
2007 W. Shawnee Bypass, March 8-10, vehicle.
Commented
