Assault
715 W. Martin Luther King St., March 3, domestic.
Burglaries
3619 W. Broadway, March 2, illegal entry of residence.
4822 Denison St., March 2, property removed from residence.
2000 N. 37th St., March 3, illegal entry of residence.
1305 Foltz Lane, March 1, property removed from residence.
525 N. Sixth St., March 3, illegal entry of residence.
828 N. H St., Feb. 25, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
329 Fredonia St., March 2-3, vehicle.
2922 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 29, clothing.
1109 N. Edmond St., Oct. 1, 2018-March 3, identity.
909 Choctaw St., March 3, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
714 W. Martin Luther King St., March 3, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
5105 W. Broadway, March 3, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Vandalism
615 S. 32nd St., March 1-3, property damaged.
1309 S. 39th St., March 2-3, vehicle tires flattened.
