Muskogee police reports08.28.20

Arson
1120 Indianapolis St., Aug. 27, mattress set on fire.
Assault
227 Geneva Ave., Aug. 27, domestic.
Burglary
566 N. Sixth St., Aug. 27, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 26-27, vehicle tag.
3801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 20, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Broadway Manor, 1622 E. Broadway, Aug. 27, property removed from business.
1714 Houston St., Aug. 20, vehicle tag.
Vandalism
1619 Dorchester, Aug. 15-27, residence damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.