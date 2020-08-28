Muskogee police reports08.28.20

Arson

1120 Indianapolis St., Aug. 27, mattress set on fire.

Assault

227 Geneva Ave., Aug. 27, domestic.

Burglary

566 N. Sixth St., Aug. 27, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 26-27, vehicle tag.

3801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 20, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

Broadway Manor, 1622 E. Broadway, Aug. 27, property removed from business.

1714 Houston St., Aug. 20, vehicle tag.

Vandalism

1619 Dorchester, Aug. 15-27, residence damaged.

