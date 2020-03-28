Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman said officers recently exposed to another officer who was diagnosed with COVID-19 will go back to work.
"As previously mentioned, health guidelines and recommendations are continually being revised and reissued," said Lynn Hamlin, MPD spokeswoman.
According to a release from Hamlin, new guidance was issued from the Oklahoma State Health Department for all first responders who have been exposed or potentially exposed to COVID-19. Under the guidelines, quarantine is no longer recommended in such cases when Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), in the form of N95 facial masks and rubber gloves, are worn.
"Because it is difficult to know who has been exposed or potentially exposed, beginning immediately, each MPD Officers will wear this recommended during any contact with the public, and each officer will be screened for increases in body temperature and other symptoms prior to the beginning of each shift," Hamlin said. "Officers who fail this screening will be placed in quarantine, in the same manner of any other individual who displays any symptoms of illness. Not only does this protect the officer from potential exposure as cases continue to rise, it also protects the members of the public who come in contact with police."
Due to these modified Health Department Guidelines and their implementation by MPD, officers previously placed in quarantine will report for duty on their next scheduled shift, she said.
