WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Debra HorseChief, President; INVOCATION — Tommy Anderson, MPS Board Member; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE –Debra HorseChief, President.
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
3. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Bond Update — Lance Crawley
4. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
Consider:
5. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online)
6. Annual resolution that the school year consist of (not less than one thousand eighty (1,080) hours of classroom instruction. Not more than thirty (30) of these hours shall be used for professional meetings. In addition, parent-teacher conferences may be held during the school day and counted as classroom instruction for no more than six (6) hours per semester, for a total of twelve (12) hours per school year.
7. Athletic Cooperative Agreement with St. Joseph School as presented.
8. Return to Learn Plan for
2023-2024 SY.
9. An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of: A. Personnel recommendations A. through O. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
10. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
11. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
12. Personnel resolutions A. through P. as stated.
A. Adjunct teachers for the 2023-2024 school year: Jessica McKinney, Health/Career ICTC, effective 08/01/2023; Shannon Tucker, Health/Career ICTC effective 08/01/2023.
B. Temporary employment of ADJUNCT staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Tyra Givings, Spanish MHS effective 08/01/2023. pending OSDE approval
C. School Site Statutory Waiver/Deregulation Application for the following sites for the 2023-2024 school year: Pershing Elementary — 70 O.S. § 3-126 — Library Media Specialist/waive certification only — teacher attending college/university to obtain Library Media Specialist certification.
D. Employment of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Michael Adair, Teacher 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 07/25/2023; Scott McNair, English 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; April Shoemake, English 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Retta Thomas, Counselor 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Melissa Million, Instruction Specialist 6-7 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Filisha Church, Teacher Cherokee, effective 08/01/2023; Pamela Keller, Counselor Cherokee, effective 08/01/2023; Heather McDaniel, Teacher Creek, effective 08/01/2023; Jayden Norwood, Teacher Creek, effective 08/01/2023; Elizza Hughes, Teacher ECC, effective 08/01/2023; Nora Peraza, Teacher Irving, effective 08/01/2023; Jennifer Schuler, Instructional Specialist Irving, effective 08/01/2023; Anne Krenz, Teacher MHS effective, 08/01/2023; Guy McKissick, Teacher MHS effective, 08/01/2023; Mike Sisco, Band Teacher MHS, effective 08/01/2023; Louann Maxwell, Special Education Pershing ,effective 08/01/2023; Kimera Hayes, Certified Monitor RAA ,effective 08/01/2023; John Pinkston, Science RAA, effective 08/01/2023; Shannon Johnson, Teacher Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2023; Sabra Martin, Teacher Tony Goetz, effective 08/01/2023 Pending OSDE Certification
E. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Joseph Barger, Band — 6/7, 8/9 GA Asst. 6/7 Gd Acad., $1,870; Greg Breeding, Band-Rock Band 6/7 Gd Acad., $1,870; Greg Breeding, Band — 6/7, 8/9 GA HD 6/7 Gd Acad., $4,890; Greg Breeding, Band — 6/7, 8/9 GD Asst. 6/7 Gd Acad., $1,870; Lindsey Breeding, Band — Elem Recruiter 6/7 Gd Acad., $1,500; Lindsey Breeding, Band — 6/7, 8/9 GA HD 6/7 Gd Acad., $4,890; Lindsey Breeding, Band — Rock Band Asst. 6/7 Gd Acad., $1,500; Jayden Norwood, Science of Reading 6/7 Gd Acad., $300; Patrice Thornton, Speech Path. 6/7 Gd Acad., $10,000; Steve Wiles, Band — 6/7 GA, 8/9 GA Asst. 6/7 Gd Acad., $1,870; Lauren Adair, Class Sponsor -HS Fresh 8/9 Gd Acad., $700; Joseph Barger, Band — Jazz JH 8/9 Gd Acad., $1,700; Martin Bynum, Honor Society — Oklahoma 8/9 Gd Acad., $690; Martin Bynum, Academic Curic. Enrichment Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Nelita Cash, Academic Curic. Enrichment Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; April Coen, Academic Curic. Enrichment Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Caleb Dan, Speech Path 8/9 Gd Acad. ,$10,000; Caleb Dan, Academic Curic. Enrichment Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Shaylyn Gallaway Vocal — 8/9 GA ASST 8/9 Gd Acad. $2,040; Mandy Keys, Academic Curic. Enrichment Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Allison Kirkley, Academic Curic. Enrichment Director 8/9 Gd Acad., $10,000; Jaquelyn Moore, Academic Curic. Enrichment Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Tyler Murray, Band — 6/7, 8/9 GA HD 8/9 Gd Acad., $4,890; Bradley Spears, Band — 6/7 GA, 8/9 GA Asst. 8/9 Gd Acad., $1,870; Cindy Summerhill, Academic Curic. Enrichment Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $25/hr; Tonya Fowler, Counselor 8/9 Gd Acad., $1,770; Ariel Swanagan, Volleyball — MS Asst 8th 8/9 Gd Acad., $2,128; Cindy Tollison, Test Coordinator 8/9 Gd Acad., $2,020; Cindy Tollison, Counselor 8/9 Gd Acad., $1,770; Jametra Newton, After School Detention (SAC) Cherokee, $25/hr; Quiana Nicholson, Speech Path Cherokee, $10,000; Kadi Stinson, Speech Path Cherokee, $10,000; Gena Whitaker, Gifted & Talented Cherokee, $2,230; Sophia Carter, Instructional Leader Creek, $1,515; Danielle Mount, Counselor Creek, $1,770; Danielle Mount, Site Testing Creek, $2,020; Melissa Jones, Yearbook Creek, $600; Mitzi McFarland, Speech Path. Creek, $10,000; Nowana Nolan, Gifted & Talented Creek, $2,230; Margaret Ragsdale, Safety Program Creek, $560; Margaret Ragsdale, Student Council Creek, $560; Misti Loge, Pyschometrist District, $10,000; Audra Steen, Speech Path District, $10,000; Jason Stinson, Band — Sound Engineer District, $1,500; Elizabeth Bresnahan, Safety Program Irving, $560; Elizabeth Bresnahan, After School Tutor Irving, $25/hr; Claudia Byfield, After School Tutor Irving, $25/hr; Christina Kelton, After School Tutor Irving, $25/hr; Lisa Lamont, Yearbook Irving, $600; Lisa Lamont, After School Tutor Irving, $25/hr; Matthew Leake ,After School Tutor Irving, $25/hr; Ryan Liebig, Music Irving, $1,570; Shawna Shorb, After School Tutor Irving, $25/hr; Shawna Shorb, Archery Irving, $760; Teana Tramel, Counselor Irving, $1,770; Teana Tramel, Site Testing Coordinator Irving, $2,020; Teana Tramel, Student Council Irving, $560; Jeanette Vasquez, After School Tutor Irving, $25/hr; Jeanette Vasquez, Science of Reading Irving, $300; Kasandra McElmurry, Yearbook ECC, $600; Steve Adair, Wrestling — HS HD MHS, $7,850; Steve Adair, Wrestling — Freestyle MHS, $1,600; Steve Adair, Wrestling — Mat Cleaner MHS, $1,600; Keifer Arnold, Football — HS Video MHS, $4,000; Joseph Barger, Band — HS 1st Asst. MHS, $5,590; Joseph Barger, Band — Jazz HS MHS, $2,020; Michelle Behrens, Instructional Leader MHS, $3,030; Terri Brossett, Class Sponsor MHS, $1,370; Jason Cochran, Wrestling — MS 4th Asst 7th MHS, $2,088; Darrin Cook, Special Olympics MHS, $3,520; Raytosha Craft, Honor Society — National-HS MHS, $1,160; Raytosha Craft, Honor Society — Oklahoma-HS MHS, $1,160; Raytosha Craft, Yearbook — HS MHS, $2,310; Raytosha Craft, Career Tech Instructor MHS, $2,200; Julie Crank, All School Musical — Producer MHS, $1,170; Steve Craver, Athletic/Event Worker MHS, $20/hr; Amy Dean, Class Sponsor MHS, $700; Ryan Dvorak, Golf Coordinator MHS, $6,000; Shaylyn Gallaway, Vocal — HS Asst MHS, $2,210; Annette Rosa Lopez, Academic Pursuit — HS HD MHS, $2,020; Annette Rosa Lopez, Instructional Leaders MHS, $4,040; Janet Lopez, Robotics — HS HD MHS, $2,780; Knotchie McCrary, Career Tech Instructor MHS, $2,200; Knotchie Mccrary, Vocational Agriculture MHS, $4,090;Knotchie Mccrary, Vocational MHS, $2,600; Knotchie Mccrary, Agriculture MHS, $8,522; Penny McGill, All School Musical — Director MHS, $1,720; Penny McGill, Fine Arts Manager MHS, $1,800; Penny McGill, Speech — HS MHS, $3,440; Penny McGill, Instructional Leader MHS, $2,525; Penny McGill, Drama — HS MHS, $4,260; Jason McPeak, Career Tech Instructor MHS, $2,200; Jason McPeak Entrepreneurial Vocational MHS $5,000; Mikeus Moore, X — Country MS Asst MHS, $1,320; Stephen Moore, Instructional Leader MHS, $4,040; Tyler Murray, Band — HS 1st Asst MHS, $5,590; Alma Nolan Cunningham, Career Tech Instructor MHS, $2,200; Jennifer Norwood, Counselor MHS, $2,020; Jennifer Norwood, Site Testing Coordinator MHS, $2,020; Kimberly Ogden, Instructional Leader MHS, $3,030; Teresa Pointer, Instructional Leader MHS, $2,525; Teresa Pointer, Vocal -HS HD MHS, $5,000; Dixie Shope, Career Tech Instructor MHS, $2,200; Michael Sisco, Band — HS HD MHS, $9,000; Michael Sisco, Band — Drill Writer MHS, $5,050; Jennifer Slader, Athletic/Event Worker MHS, $20/hr; Jennifer Slader, Counselor MHS, $2,020; Jennifer Slader, Site Testing Coordinator, MHS $2,020; Bradley Spears, Band — HS 1st Asst. MHS, $5,590; Bradley Spears, Band — Music Arranger District MHS, $5,050; Jason Stinson, Band — Jazz Band HS Asst MHS, $1,870; Jason Stinson, Band — Jazz Band 8/9 Asst MHS, $1,500; Denise Webb, Golf -HS HD — Girls MHS, $3,100; Leslie Cobb, Science of Reading Pershing, $500; Annetta Custer, Cont. School Improvement Pershing, $200; Andrea Garrett, Speech Path Pershing, $10,000; Susan Hanna, Gifted & Talented Pershing, $2,230; Donda Hogan, Cont. School Improvement Pershing, $200; Ashlie Radford, CSI Meeting Pershing, $200; Lavina Stepp, Cont. School Improvement Pershing, $200; Alicia Woodrum, Site Testing Coordinator RIA, $2,020; Amanda Cumbey, Gifted & Talented Sadler, $2,230; Amanda Cumbey, Student Council Sadler, $560; Amanda Hanrahan, Speech Path Sadler, $10,000; Rebecca Scheihing, Yearbook Sadler, $600; Monica Skaggs, Safety Program Sadler, $560; Jessica VanVoast, Gifted & Talented Sadler, $2,230; Jessica VanVoast ,Music-Competitive Sadler, $1,570; Sandra Cason, Student Council Tony Goetz, $560; Andrea Fincher, Archery Tony Goetz, $760; Andrea Fincher, Counselor Tony Goetz, $1,770; Andrea Fincher, Site Testing Coordinator Tony Goetz, $2,020; Keri Green, Instructional Leader Tony Goetz, $1,515; Charity Nicholson, Yearbook Tony Goetz, $600; Crystal Richerson, Gifted & Talented Tony Goetz, $2,230; Kadie Stinson, Speech Path. Tony Goetz, $10,000; Phyllis Watson, Gifted & Talented Tony Goetz, $2,230; Jacie Westbrook, Speech Path. Tony Goetz, $10,000; Jason Campbell, Bus Driver, $70/day; Aaron Hobbs, Bus Driver, $70/day; Hunter Alexander, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Glen Bibleheimer, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Samuel Broyles, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Jason Cochran, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Oscar Flores, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Belinda Gaultney, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Jason McPeak, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Harvey Price, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Jack Reavis, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Shane Sanderson, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Joshua Smith, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Norwood Smith, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Kenneth Thornton, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Teana Tramel, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day. Lay Coach Substitute Bus Driver
F. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Dallas Weiesnbach, Science 6/7 Gd Acad., effective 06/30/2023; Carmen Heath, Teacher Creek, effective 06/30/2023; Carla Talley, Teacher Creek, effective 06/30/2023; Amanda Barnes, Teacher Tony Goetz, effective 06/30/2023.
G. District Loyalty Program (DLP) of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Keli Miles, Teacher 6/7 Gd Acad., $500; James Wiles, Teacher 6/7 Gd Acad., $1,000; April Coen, Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $500; Lisa Napier, Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $500; Diego Zavala, Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., $500; Pamela Bunkley, Teacher Cherokee, $500; Mackenzie Casarez, Instructional Specialist Cherokee, $500; Terri Clark, Teacher Cherokee, $1,000; Oren Faulk, Teacher Cherokee, $500; Jametra Newton, Teacher Cherokee, $500; Melissa Jones, Teacher Creek, $500; Nowana Nolan, Teacher Creek, $500; April Roberts Instructional Specialist Creek $1,000; Daniel Watson, Teacher Creek, $500; Kristen Bishop, Teacher ECC, $500; Haleigh Carrier, Teacher ECC, $500; Jana Dunlap, Teacher ECC, $1,000; Ryan Dvorak, Teacher Irving, $500; Kristen Escalante, Teacher Irving, $500; Frances Ezell, Teacher Irving, $500; Brenda Gilmore, Teacher Irving, $500; Kimberly Pemberton, Teacher Irving, $500; Rebecca Austin, Teacher Pershing, $500; Jacqueline Bennett, Teacher Pershing, $1,000; Tarra Lloyd, Teacher Pershing, $500; Cynthia Metzger, Teacher Pershing, $500; Whitney Tindell, Counselor Pershing, $500; Shonika Breedlove, Teacher MHS, $500; Melanie Broyles, Teacher MHS, $500; Knotchie McCrary, Teacher MHS, $500; Jason McPeak, Teacher MHS, $500; Heather Rogers, Teacher MHS, $500; Kelli Chambers, Teacher RIA, $500; Nicole Frazier, Teacher Sadler, $500; Tammie Switzer, Teacher Sadler, $500; Kathy Hutchens, Teacher Tony Goetz, $500; Charity Nicholson, Teacher Tony Goetz, $500; Cody Williams, Teacher Tony Goetz, $500.
H. Non-acceptance of employment of certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Shauna Atchley, Sp.Ed Teacher 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 06/05/2023.
I. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Isaiah Sullivan, ISP Monitor 8/9 Gd Acad., effective 08/01/2023; Mikayla Yarbrough, Speech Path Assistant ECC, effective 08/01/2023; Kirsten Baker, Teacher Asst. ECC, effective 08/01/2023; Mackenzie Milchesky, Paraprofessional Irving, effective 08/01/2023; Mary Stewart, CNS Manager Irving, effective 08/01/2023; Jermaine Avery, Custodian Maintenance,effective 07/19/2023; Hollie Nicodin, Attendance Secretary MHS, effective 08/07/2023; Hollie Nicodin, Attendance Secretary MHS, effective 07/25/2023; Michelle Gebhart, CNS Manager Pershing, effective 08/01/2023; Amber Mayfield, CNS Manager RAA, effective 08/01/2023.
J. Extra duty of support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Nhung Dang, Academic Curic. Enrichment — Teacher Asst 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Sammie Gandy, Academic Curic. Enrichment- Teacher Asst. 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Chrystiana Snyder, Academic Curic. Enrichment — Teacher Asst. 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Sue Williams, Academic Curic. Enrichment — Secretary 8/9 Gd Acad., $15/hr; Maria Cruz, Speech Path Asst. Irving, $5,000; Bruce Hampton, Athletic/Event Worker MHS, $20/hr; Mikeus Moore, Cross Country — MS Asst. MHS, $1,320; Staci Carter, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day; Prentice Joseph, Sub. Bus Driver, $70/day. Lay Coach, Substitute Bus Driver
K. Non-acceptance of employment for support staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Farron Lira, Soccer — HS Asst MHS, $2,250, Lay Coach
L. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2023-2024 school year: Crystal Firestone, HR Specialist I ESC, effective 07/07/2023.
M. Resignation of support staff employment for extra duty for the 2023-2024 school year: Gracie Kreis, Cheerleading — MS 2nd Asst 8/9 Gd Acad., $2,366.
N. District Loyalty Program (DLP) of administration staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Ronia Davison, Principal Sadler, $1,000.
O. Employment of administration staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Kinsey Cook, Principal MHS effective, 07/01/2023; Brad Huddleston, House Principal MHS effective, 07/19/2023.
P. Resignation of of certified administrative staff for the 2023-2024 school year: Sheril Morgan, Asst. Principal of Student Life MHS, effective 06/30/2023.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
