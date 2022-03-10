Due to winter weather forecasted for Friday mid-morning and continuing through pick-up times, Muskogee Public Schools, out of an abundance of caution, will move to virtual instruction on Friday.
All staff is to report to their respective sites and the district will monitor the weather and road conditions throughout the day.
District offices and buildings will open at regularly scheduled times.
A reminder that Muskogee Public Schools Spring Break will be March 14-18. Students will return to in-person instruction on March 21.
