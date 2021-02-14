Muskogee Public Schools has announced plans for Monday through Wednesday because of the storm.
As scheduled, MPS will be out of school on Monday in observance of Presidents' Day. All sites and offices will be closed, including the Education Service Center. Additionally, all activities and athletics will not take place.
Tuesday will be held as a virtual day as originally scheduled with teachers working and teaching from home. Parent-Teacher Conferences have been canceled, and the district will provide an update of how parents will be notified of their child’s academic status in place of these conferences.
Tuesday’s Regular Board Meeting of the Board of Education will be canceled, and a Special Board Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 23.
Wednesday will be a virtual day for all students with teachers working and teaching from home. All sites and offices will be closed including for activities and athletics.
The district will evaluate the situation Wednesday regarding its return to in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday. At that time, a decision will be made for the return of employees to the Education Service Center and other offices and sites.
