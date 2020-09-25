Muskogee Public Schools has verified four new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to a media release.
A certified staff member and one student at the 7th & 8th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin tested positive for COVID-19 as well as a student at Muskogee High School and a student at Creek Elementary.
The staff member was last in attendance on Monday and the students have not been in school since Wednesday.
Following CDC protocols, the staff member and students who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Any staff or students who are identified as having direct contact with the students or staff member will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Once MPS learned of the positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. Along with MCHD, MPS is assisting families with concerns as officials work through these positive student cases.
Families at Creek Elementary, 7th & 8th Grade Academy and MHS were notified about these new, positive cases by a School Messenger call Friday at 3:45 p.m.
