Muskogee Public Schools has verified Wednesday that one student at Rougher Alternative Academy and one student at Irving Elementary both tested positive for COVID-19. Neither student has been on their respective campus this week.
Families of students who have been in direct contact with the students who tested positive have been notified by site administration.
Following CDC protocols, the students who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Any staff or students who are identified as having direct contact with the student will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Once MPS learned of the positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. Along with MCHD, MPS is assisting families with concerns as we work through these positive student cases.
Families at both sites were notified about these new, positive cases by a School Messenger call today at 3:45 p.m.
