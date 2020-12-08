Muskogee Public Schools will extend virtual instruction through Dec. 18, officials announced on Tuesday.
“Following conversation with the Superintendent’s Advisory Council at Muskogee High School and discussion within the administration we feel that subjecting students and staff to potential direct contact prior to Winter Break is unnecessary,” explained Dr. Jarod Mendenhall, Superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools.
Muskogee Public Schools students will return to in-person, brick-and-mortar instruction on Jan. 4.
Hilldale High School and Middle School students will transition to distance learning starting Wednesday and running through the end of the semester due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, said Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett.
"At this time, in-school is scheduled to resume January 4, 2020," Puckett said in a note to parents on Tuesday. "Students will be sent home today with their device and charger."
Hilldale Elementary will continue to have in-person learning, he said.
“As we head into Winter Break, I encourage our students, families, and staff to continue to do their due diligence in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands can make a difference,” said Mendenhall. “These steps will be important in allowing our students to receive instruction in-person when we return on January 4, 2021.”
Muskogee Public Schools will continue to provide free meals for children ages 1-18 who request a meal via phone call by 9:00 a.m. at the school of your choice. Meal pickup is from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. but will not be available from Dec. 21-31.
Puckett advised Hilldale parents with questions to contact the school principals.
The rising number of COVID-19 cases has made it difficult to staff the high school and middle school, Puckett said.
"We have a lot of substitutes who don't want to come because of it, and I don't blame them," he said. "Whenever we have staff who are in close contact or test positive, we have to quarantine them. If we don't have enough teachers or aides or support staff, we can't have school."
He said he does not have an exact count of how many staff members are quarantined.
"We've had some positives in our athletics that have knocked out several coaches," he said. "We've had positives in both buildings, quarantines in our regular teaching staff to the point where we just can't staff."
The area also has seen a rise in cases. The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 4,897 cumulative cases in Muskogee County on Tuesday, up 92 from Monday and 557 since Dec. 1.
"We have seen multiple cases here in the past week," Puckett said.
On Monday, the district reported that a person at Hilldale High and at Hilldale Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19.
The uptick in cases has not hit Hilldale Elementary as hard, however, Puckett said.
"A while back, we actually transitioned our elementary to distance learning, and kept our middle school and high school in," he said. "If we can be in in-person learning, that's the best thing for the kid to be in, and we're going to try to do that. Right now, it's not in a good spot in the high school and middle school."
School meals will be distributed next week on Monday, he said.
"The safety and well-being of students and employees is our top priority." Puckett said to parents. "We continue to monitor the evolving health crisis caused by coronavirus. We are adhering to guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, State Department of Education, the CDC, and Emergency Management in all decisions made."
