Muskogee Public Works and Finance Committees — Agenda

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
• • •
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of November 21, 2022.
• Resolution No. 2924 directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 22 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
• of Resolution No. 2925 directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 23 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
• Appointment of Cynthia Kennedy to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Stacy Alexander, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending on November 30, 2025.
• Appointment of Alfred Walker to the Wellness Initiative, to serve a four (4) year term, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending November 30, 2026.
• Discuss 2023 meeting schedule for City Council, Public Works, and Finance Committees as per City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2, and provide necessary direction to Staff.
• • •
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Consider approval of:
• Finance Committee minutes of November 21, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments November 12, 2022 through November 25, 2022.
• Lowest and best bid from J&S Construction, for Water Distribution Restrooms, Project No. 2022039, in the amount of $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.