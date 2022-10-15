Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees — AGENDA

city seal

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA

Consider:

• Approval of Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 3.

• Approval of Ordinance No. 4115-A Amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article VI, Refuse Collection; Section 82-735, Definitions; Section 82-742, Collection Carts; Owner Responsibility; Section 82-744, Extra Collectible Solid Waste; Unlawful Possession of Carts; Termination of Service; Section 82-747, Return Pick-Ups; Section 82-748, Syringe Disposal; Section 82-748, Collection Of Charges Guidelines; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.

• Approval of Resolution No. 2919 adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges for additional polycarts as per attached document.

• Approval of the appointment of Lori Thompson to the Street Improvement Advisory Board to serve a five (5) year term, filling the unexpired term of David Jones, beginning October 1, 2022, and ending on September 30, 2025.

FINANCE AGENDA

Consider:

• Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 3, 2022.

• Claims for all City departments September 24, 2022 through October 7, 2022.

• Approval to purchase 4G Modems to be used for lift stations, as a sole source, from Automatic Engineering in the amount of $52,035.

• Approval of Olsson Agreement Amendment No. 3 between the City of Muskogee and Olsson, Inc., providing for professional services for roadway improvements for Smith Ferry Road.

• Approval of final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, for Muskogee Wastewater System Improvements Interpak Extension Project No. 2021017, in the amount of $77,614.90.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video