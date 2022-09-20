Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, and City Council — GLANCE

During a regular meeting Monday of the Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of August 15, 2022.
• No action taken on a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4170-A to rezone approximately 3.70 acres, being more particularly described in the ordinance, from R-1, Single Family Residential to R-5, Mobile Home.
• Approved final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC., in the amount of $50,915.77, for Project No. 2022011, S. 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line.
• Approved amendment to the agreement for household chemical waste collection services between the City of Muskogee and Tradebe Environmental Services, LLC., specifically increasing the pricing of pesticide incineration from $1.60 per pound to $5.00 per pound.
FINANCE AGENDA
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of August 15, 2022.
• Claims for all city departments from August 6 through September 9.
• Purchase of a Century FR4124 mobile stage through HGACBuy a local government procurement service, in the amount of $103,303.00, as recommended by Staff and the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Dr. Tim Synar for veterinary services for the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Dr. Tim Synar for veterinary services for animals in the possession of the City.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, the council convened in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled Arrowhead Mall vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2020-47, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
After return to open session, Stephanie Jones, Shirley Hilton-Flanary and Derrick Reed were appointed as mediation representatives. Alex Reynolds will serve as an alternate.
