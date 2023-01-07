Muskogee Public Works and Finance Committees and Special City Council — Agenda

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and special meeting of the City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Approval of Public Works Committee minutes of December 5, 2022.
• Approval of the lowest and best bid from Voy Construction, for the Senior Station Repair Project, in the amount of $33,094.
• Approval of a change order to the Digester Rehabilitation contract at the Waste Water Treatment Plant to include a repair to the recirculation pump for the trickling filter in the additional amount of $65,100.
• Approval of the purchase of a new Whirlwind 1 Pure Vacuum Street Sweeper with Single Engine and Dual Side Brooms from J&R Equipment via the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing agreement in the amount $359,900.17.
• Approval of the appointment of John Lange to the Airport Board, commencing upon appointment and expiring September 30, 2023, filing the unexpired term of Mike Stewart.
• • •
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of December 5, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments November 26, 2022 through December 30, 2022.
• Accept two (2) grants from the Kirschner Foundation in the amount of $7,500 for the Park Development Fund for new and replacement signage for Honor Heights Papilion and the Arboretum Storywalk Project; and $6,000 for Youth Volunteer Corps, to support the summer staff and transportation for the Camp Bennett Project.
• Applying matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $2,564.68.
• Purchase of security cameras and electronic door access to Public Works building in the amount of $43,381.
• Retire and surplus the Police Department Canine "Loki" and allow the current handler, Officer Tyler Griffith, to take possession of said canine.
• • •
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
• Recognize and honor Roy Tucker on the occasion of his last council meeting in his role as City Attorney before he becomes a Special District Judge.
• Appointment of Cynthia Kennedy to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Stacy Alexander, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending on November 30, 2025.
• Appointment of Alfred Walker to the Wellness Initiative, to serve a four (4) year term, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending November 30, 2026.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
• Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
• Pursuant to Section 307 B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statues, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation of Morris Baxter, and if necessary, take appropriate action in open session.
• Pursuant to Section 307 B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss potential litigation related to KW Premier Properties, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
• Pursuant to Section 307 B.1, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the appointment of Deputy City Attorney Katrina Bodenhamer to fill the position of City Attorney, as well as, conditions of employment thereto, and if necessary take appropriate action in open session, including but not limited to, approval of an Employment Agreement.
