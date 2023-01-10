Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, City Council — GLANCE

During the regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special Muskogee City Council meeting the following actions were taken:
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of December 5, 2022.
• Lowest and best bid from Voy Construction, for the Senior Station Repair Project, in the amount of $33,094.
• Change order to the Digester Rehabilitation contract at the Waste Water Treatment Plant to include a repair to the recirculation pump for the trickling filter in the additional amount of $65,100.
• Purchase of a new Whirlwind 1 Pure Vacuum Street Sweeper with Single Engine and Dual Side Brooms from J&R Equipment via the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing agreement in the amount $359,900.17.
• Appointment of John Lange to the Airport Board, commencing upon appointment and expiring September 30, 2023, filing the unexpired term of Mike Stewart.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of December 5, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments November 26, 2022 through December 30, 2022.
• Acceptance of two (2) grants from the Kirschner Foundation in the amount of $7,500 for the Park Development Fund for new and replacement signage for Honor Heights Papilion and the Arboretum Storywalk Project; and $6,000 for Youth Volunteer Corps, to support the summer staff and transportation for the Camp Bennett Project.
• Applying matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $2,564.68.
• Purchase of security cameras and electronic door access to Public Works building in the amount of $43,381.
• Retire and surplus the Police Department Canine "Loki" and allow the current handler, Officer Tyler Griffith, to take possession of said canine.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
Approved:
• Recognize and honor Roy Tucker on the occasion of his last council meeting in his role as City Attorney before he becomes a Special District Judge.
• Appointment of Cynthia Kennedy to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Stacy Alexander, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending on November 30, 2025.
• Appointment of Alfred Walker to the Wellness Initiative, to serve a four (4) year term, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending November 30, 2026.
After returning to Open Session from Executive Session, the council voted to:
• Approve a memorandum of understanding between the City of Muskogee and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95, providing for the Chiefs Fit Challenge.
• Authorize the city attorney to negotiate a settlement of the Worker's Compensation claim of Morris Baxter within the parameters set forth in Executive Session and if the city attorney is successful in these negotiations, to take necessary action and complete documents to settle the case.
• Authorize the city attorney to negotiate a settlement on the potential litigation related to KW Premier Properties within the terms discussed in Executive Session, and if negotiation is successful, authorize to mayor to execute same and authorize the cancellation of the previous economic development agreement.
• Appointed Deputy City Attorney Katrina Bodenhamer to fill the position of City Attorney, in accordance with the City Charter for an effective date of Jan. 20, and to approve the employment agreement concerning the same.
