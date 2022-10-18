Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees — GLANCE

During a regular meeting Monday of the Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 3.
• Ordinance No. 4115-A Amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article VI, Refuse Collection; Section 82-735, Definitions; Section 82-742, Collection Carts; Owner Responsibility; Section 82-744, Extra Collectible Solid Waste; Unlawful Possession of Carts; Termination of Service; Section 82-747, Return Pick-Ups; Section 82-748, Syringe Disposal; Section 82-748, Collection Of Charges Guidelines; Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Resolution No. 2919 adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges for additional polycarts as per attached document.
• • •
FINANCE COMMITTEE AGENDA
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 3, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments September 24, 2022 through October 7, 2022.
• Purchase of 154G Modems to be used for lift stations, as a sole source, from Automatic Engineering in the amount of $52,535.
• Olsson Agreement Amendment No. 3 between the City of Muskogee and Olsson, Inc., providing for professional services for roadway improvements for Smith Ferry Road.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, for Muskogee Wastewater System Improvements Interpak Extension Project No. 2021017, in the amount of $77,614.90.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.