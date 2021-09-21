Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees — GLANCE

During the regular meetings of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Aug. 16, 2021.
• Approved a Public Hearing and taking action on the approval of Ordinance 4129-A to rezone property addressed as 922 North York Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single Family Local Commercial to C-1, Local Commercial, and if approved authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
THE SOUTH 50 FEET OF THE WEST 404 FEET MEASURED ON THE SOUTH OF LOT 3 AND NORTH 76 FEET OF THE SOUTH 126 FEET OF THE WEST 404 FEET MEASURED ON THE SOUTH OF LOT 3 SUBJECT TO YORK STREET RIGHT OF WAY OF SECTION 30, T15N, R193, OF THE I.B.&M., MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA. CONTAINING 1.07 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
• Approved a Public Hearing of Ordinance 4130-A to rezone property addressed as 3329 South Cherokee Drive, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single Family Local Commercial to I-1, Light Industrial, and if approved authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
A TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 14 NORTH, RANGE 18 EAST OF THE INDIAN BASE AND MERIDIAN, CITY OF MUSKOGEE, STATE OF OKLAHOMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE S01?47’47”E ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF 791.76 FEET; THENCE S88?41’42”W A DISTANCE OF 41.25 FEET TO THE CHEROKEE STREET RIGHT-OF-WAY AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S01?47’47”E PARALLEL TO SAID EAST LINE A DISTANCE OF 1248.62 FEET; THENCE S10?02’59”W A DISTANCE OF 38.85 FEET; THENCE S39?22’21”W A DISTANCE OF 325.22 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 64 RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE N25?11’06”W ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 1331.51 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY AND THE RAILROAD ROW; THENCE N06?37’41”E ALONG SAID RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 85.94 FEET TO A POINT ON A CURVE; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A RADIUS OF 2814.19, AN ARC LENGTH OF 234.74 FEET AND A CHORD WHICH BEARS N09?17’50”E A DISTANCE OF 234.67 FEET; THENCE N88?41’2”E A DISTANCE OF 692.90 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
• Approved Preliminary and Final Plat of Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Addition, consisting of one (1) lot on 1.07 acres, located at 922 North York Street.
THE SOUTH 50 FEET OF THE WEST 404 FEET MEASURED ON THE SOUTH OF LOT 3 AND NORTH 76 FEET OF THE SOUTH 126 FEET OF THE WEST 404 FEET MEASURED ON THE SOUTH OF LOT 3 SUBJECT TO YORK STREET RIGHT OF WAY OF SECTION 30, T15N, R193, OF THE I.B.&M., MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA. CONTAINING 1.07 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
• Approved Preliminary and Final Plat of Andrews Addition, consisting of one (1) lot on 1.60 acres, located at 567 E. Smith Ferry Road.
THE SOUTH 209 FEET OF THE NORTH 854 FEET OF THE EAST 209 FEET OF THE WEST 660 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE/4) OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 14 NORTH, RANGE 18 EAST OF THE I.B.&M., MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA, AND THE EAST 40 FEET OF THE NORTH 645 FEET OF THE WEST 660 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE/4) OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 14 NORTH, RANGE 18 EAST OF THE I.B.&M., MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA.
• Took no action on Amended Ordinance No. 4127-A, Amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-677 Commercial Medical Marijuana Growing and/or Processing Facilities; Subsection 22-677, Modifying the Permitted Zoning Classifications; Adding Section 22-678, Nonconforming Use; Adding Section 22-679, Effect on Existing and Pending Licenses, Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Approved the County Commissioners' appointment of Fred Hogle to the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve a four (4) year term beginning August 30, 2021, and ending August 30, 2025.
• Took no action on Directing Staff to bring forward the necessary documents to facilitate the transfer of the City's Economic Development Program to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, as well as, create and populate a task force to prepare bylaws establishing the internal management structure and negotiate the transfer of any employees, all in furtherance thereof.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Aug. 16 meeting.
• Approved Claims for all city departments from Aug. 7 through Sept. 10.
• Approved applying for, and if awarded, accepting the 2022 Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG), in the amount of $25,000.
• Approved contract to SVC Enterprises, LLC, in the amount of $80,000.00, for the exterior rehabilitation of four (4) structures funded through the Muskogee Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program.
• Approved contract with Cook Construction for the installation of a new parking lot to be located on the west side of the Martin Lurther King building.
• Took no action awarding bids for mowing projects within the City of Muskogee.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Approved directing staff to bring forward the necessary documents to facilitate the transfer of the City's Economic Development Program to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, as well as, create and populate a task force to prepare bylaws establishing the internal management structure and negotiate the transfer of any employees, all in furtherance thereof.
• Approved awarding bids for mowing projects within the City of Muskogee.
