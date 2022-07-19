Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, Redevelopment Authority, Special City Council — GLANCE

PUBLIC WORKS
During a regular meeting Monday of the Muskogee Public Works Committee, city councilors took the following action:
• Approved minutes of June 6, 2022.
• Approved the preliminary and final plat for Lettie Mae Addition.
• Approved request by Hammons, Hamby, and Price Attorneys, applicant (Garrett Funeral Home, LLC, owner) for a Specific Use to allow a building, housing a retort (crematory) to cremate human remains within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically for a property located at 1020 W. Okmulgee.
• Denied approval of Ordinance No. 4168-A to close a 20-foot alley located in Block 10 of Harrison Place Addition for the purpose of property consolidation.
• Approved lowest bid in the amount of $179,200.00, to Hodge Farms & Dredging, LLC, for the Bio-Solids removal from the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Project No. 2022016.
• Approved proposal from SignalTek, Inc., for Traffic Signal Maintenance for FY2022-2023.
• Approved final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, in the amount of $276,204.45, for Project No. 2020016, Waterline Interconnects Package B.
• Approved final payment (Retainage) to Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $156,680.52, for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay, Project No. 2020008.
• Approved reappointment of Muriel Saunders to the Muskogee Housing Authority to serve a three (3) year term, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2025.
• Approved reappointment of Wayne Divelbiss to the City Facilities Board to serve a full five (5) year term, beginning August 1, 2022 and ending July 31, 2027.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
During a regular meeting Monday of the Finance Committe, councilors approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of June 6, 2022.
• City departments claims May 28, 2022 through July 8, 2022.
• Amended Ordinance No. 3903-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article II, Charges and Procedures, Division 3, Water Service Charges, by amending Section 82-71, Rates Generally, Subsection "a", by Providing for Repealer, Severability, and setting an effective date.
• Authorized the Muskogee Police Department to apply for, and if approved, accept the 2022 Justice Assistance Grant, in the amount of $37,056.00.
CITY COUNCIL
During a special meeting Monday of the Muskogee City Council, councilors took the following action:
• Approved Extension and Ratification Agreement among the City of Muskogee, the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, and the Muskogee Medical Center Authority, related to a Promissory Note, Series 2016-A and Loan Agreement issued to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority in the principal amount of One Million Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,600,000.00), extending the maturity date until September 30, 2022.
Following return from executive session, the following action was taken:
a. Denied proposal and directed developer to resubmit Economic Development Project, including the possible transfer of real property and the preparation of a proposal to entice a business to locate, in the Northwest Quadrant of the City.
b. No action taken on potential litigation by Okmulgee Enterprises, LLC., related to denial of its application for a Specific Use Permit.
c. No action taken on Lawsuits styled Darwin England vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-20, Deary Vaughn, et al. vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1371, Elaine Taff vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1410, and James Lacey, et al., vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1377, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
During a regular meeting Monday of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, trustees took the following action:
• Approved Special Call MRA minutes May 19, 2022.
• Approved Extension and Ratification Agreement among the City of Muskogee, the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, and the Muskogee Medical Center Authority, related to a Promissory Note, Series 2016-A and Loan Agreement issued to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority in the principal amount of One Million Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,600,000.00), extending the maturity date until September 30, 2022.
Following return from executive session, the following action was taken:
• Denied proposal and directed developer to resubmit Economic Development Project, including the possible transfer of real property and the preparation of a proposal to entice a business to locate, in the Northwest Quadrant of the City.
• Approved extending an agreement with Retail Attractions, LLC from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
