Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees regular meeting; Special City Council meeting — GLANCE

During a regular meeting Monday of the Finance Committee, city councilors took the following action:
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of July 18, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments July 9, 2022 through July 22, 2022.
• Spending up to the approved budgeted amounts for Xerox, Dell Computers, 911 Trust, Routeware, and Tyler Technologies.
• Lease Amendment No. P00009 with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs extending the Parking Lease at Hatbox to September 30, 2025.
• • •
During a regular meeting Monday of the Public Works Committee, the committee took the following action:
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of July 18, 2022.
• Rejecting all proposals received for preparation of a revised Comprehensive Plan for the City of Muskogee, and direct Staff to revise the scope of work and/or increase the budget for said project.
• Purchase from State Contract SW192, one (1) Case 721G ZBAR Wheel Loader, for use in the Public Works Streets Department from OCT Equipment, LLC, in the amount of $247,578.20.
• Purchase of one (1) Accu Batch Brine Maker from Cargill, for use in the Public Works Streets Department, in the amount of $33,492.00, through Muskogee Sourcewell, Member ID:17934, Cargill Sourcewell, Contract # 052919-CGI.
• Purchasing two (2) 60-gallon sprayers and spreaders in the amount of $26,298.00, from Top Equipment via Sourcewell Contract, for use in the Environmental Control Division.
• Purchasing one (1) 144" Xmark Mower, in the amount of $63,999.00, through Omnia Partners (Contract Entity) from Marvin's Mowers, for use in the Environmental Control Division.
• Appointment of Stacy Alexander to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Bo Highers, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2025.
• Appointment of Russell Sain to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Michelle Shirley, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2025.
• Appointment of Art Smith to the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board (UBCAB), to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expired term of Danny Tracey, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2027.
• Reappointment of Chris Condley to the Muskogee Medical Center Authority, to serve a full seven (7) year term, beginning June 1, 2022, and ending on May 31, 2029.
• Appointment of Betty Blackwell to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Paige Frix, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2025.
• Appointment of Evelyn Hibbs to the Street Improvement Advisory Board to serve a five (5) year term, replacing Dr. Samuel Craig, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2027.
• Appointment of Lake Moore to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2025.
• • •
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
During a special meeting Monday of the City Council, the Council took the following action:
Approved:
• Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County EMS to purchase an Ambulance.
Stricken from agenda:
• Executive Session.
Commented
