Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, Special City Council — AGENDAS

WHAT: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
MUSKOGEE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of June 6, 2022.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of the preliminary and final plat for Lettie Mae Addition.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on a request by Hammons, Hamby, and Price Attorneys, applicant (Garrett Funeral Home, LLC, owner) for a Specific Use to allow a building, housing a retort (crematory) to cremate human remains within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically for a property located at 1020 W. Okmulgee.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4168-A to close a 20-foot alley located in Block 10 of Harrison Place Addition for the purpose of property consolidation.
• Lowest bid in the amount of $179,200.00, to Hodge Farms & Dredging, LLC, for the Bio-Solids removal from the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Project No. 2022016.
• Proposal from SignalTek, Inc., for Traffic Signal Maintenance for FY2022-2023.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting, LLC, in the amount of $276,204.45, for Project No. 2020016, Waterline Interconnects Package B.
• Final Payment (Retainage) to Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $156,680.52, for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay, Project No. 2020008.
• Reappointment of Muriel Saunders to the Muskogee Housing Authority to serve a three (3) year term, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2025.
• Reappointment of Wayne Divelbiss to the City Facilities Board to serve a full five (5) year term, beginning August 1, 2022 and ending July 31, 2027.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of June 6, 2022.
• City departments May 28, 2022 through July 8, 2022.
• Amended Ordinance No. 3903-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 82, Utilities, Article II, Charges and Procedures, Division 3, Water Service Charges, by amending Section 82-71, Rates Generally, Subsection "a", by Providing for Repealer, Severability, and setting an effective date.
• Authorize the Muskogee Police Department to apply for, and if approved, accept the 2022 Justice Assistance Grant, in the amount of $37,056.00.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Extension and Ratification Agreement among the City of Muskogee, the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, and the Muskogee Medical Center Authority, related to a Promissory Note, Series 2016-A and Loan Agreement issued to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority in the principal amount of One Million Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,600,000.00), extending the maturity date until September 30, 2022.
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to an Economic Development Project, including the possible transfer of real property and the preparation of a proposal to entice a business to locate, in the Northwest Quadrant of the City, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss potential litigation by Okmulgee Enterprises, LLC., related to denial of its application for a Specific Use Permit, and if necessary take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuits styled Darwin England vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-20, Deary Vaughn, et al. vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1371, Elaine Taff vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1410, and James Lacey, et al., vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1377, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma, and if appropriate, take necessary action in Open Session.
