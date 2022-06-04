Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, Special city council

WHAT: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees regular meeting; special city council meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
Public Works Committee
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of May 2, 2022.
• Preliminary and final plat of the S&H Acres Subdivision.
• Terracon to submit a Work Authorization Proposal for professional Brownfields Services, which includes EPA grant writing to the City of Muskogee.
• Methodology to qualify housing applications for the Home Rehabilitation Program.
• Resolution No. 2900, declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Lowest and best bid from Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc., in the amount of $1,759,223.17, for the Northwest Zone Micro Surfacing Project No. 2022008.
• Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Incor, for day-to-day operations of the City Recycling Center.
• Honorary Street Signs to be installed at "D" Street and Independence and "D" Street and Kalamazoo.
Finance Committee
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of May 2, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments April 23, 2022 through May 27, 2022.
• Ordinance No. 4162-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 42, Fire Prevention and Protection, Article III, Fire Services; By Adding Section 42-53, Special Event Fire Apparatus; adding Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Resolution No. 2901 adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges per attached list (Special Event Fee for Fire Apparatus).
• Cooperative Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the City and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic well-being of the Muskogee community, as well as, receive a report from Kim Lynch, Executive Director.
Special City Council meeting
Consider:
• Holding a Public Hearing to discuss the City of Muskogee Budget for FY2022-2023.
• Allocate additional financial resources to the Muskogee Police Department to aid in preparing for, and responding to, potential active shooter situations.
