Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, Special city council

WHAT: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees regular meeting; special city council meeting.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

Public Works Committee

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of May 2, 2022.

• Preliminary and final plat of the S&H Acres Subdivision.

• Terracon to submit a Work Authorization Proposal for professional Brownfields Services, which includes EPA grant writing to the City of Muskogee.

• Methodology to qualify housing applications for the Home Rehabilitation Program.

• Resolution No. 2900, declaring a parcel of property more particularly described in the resolution as surplus to the needs of the City, and authorize the conveyance of said property.

• Lowest and best bid from Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc., in the amount of $1,759,223.17, for the Northwest Zone Micro Surfacing Project No. 2022008.

• Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Incor, for day-to-day operations of the City Recycling Center.

• Honorary Street Signs to be installed at "D" Street and Independence and "D" Street and Kalamazoo.

 

Finance Committee

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of May 2, 2022.

• Claims for all City departments April 23, 2022 through May 27, 2022.

• Ordinance No. 4162-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 42, Fire Prevention and Protection, Article III, Fire Services; By Adding Section 42-53, Special Event Fire Apparatus; adding Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.

• Resolution No. 2901 adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges per attached list (Special Event Fee for Fire Apparatus).

• Cooperative Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the City and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic well-being of the Muskogee community, as well as, receive a report from Kim Lynch, Executive Director.

 

Special City Council meeting

Consider:      

• Holding a Public Hearing to discuss the City of Muskogee Budget for FY2022-2023.

• Allocate additional financial resources to the Muskogee Police Department to aid in preparing for, and responding to, potential active shooter situations.

