During the regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, and special Muskogee Redevelopment Authority meeting the following actions were taken:
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Feb. 13, 2023.
• Bid from FM Construction for the Okmulgee Curb and Ramp Improvements, Project No. 2023001, in the amount of $96,000.
• Appointment of Freida Derrick to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Edwyna Synar, beginning April 1, 2023, and ending March 31, 2026.
• Appointment of Lori Jefferson to the Planning and Zoning Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Leroy Walker, Sr., beginning April 1, 2023, and ending March 31, 2026.
• Heard report on the 2023 County and Regional Livestock Shows held at Hatbox Arena.
• • •
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of February 13, 2023.
• Claims for all City departments February 4, 2023 through March 3, 2023.
• Authorized the City Manager to execute an Engagement Letter with Crawford and Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform audit preparation and produce financial statements for the FY2022.
• • •
SPECIAL CALL MUSKOGEE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
• Approved a salary adjustment for the employees of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, in the same amount granted to non-uniform employees of the City of Muskogee, effective July 1, 2022.
• Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session for the purpose of enticing economic development within the City of Muskogee, and take other necessary action in Open Session.
Upon return from Executive Session, no action was necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.