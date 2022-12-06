Muskogee Public Works, Finance Committees and Special City Council — Glance

During a regular meeting Monday of the Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of November 21, 2022.
• Resolution No. 2924 directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 22 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
• Resolution No. 2925 directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 23 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
• Appointment of Cynthia Kennedy to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Stacy Alexander, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending on November 30, 2025.
• Appointment of Alfred Walker to the Wellness Initiative, to serve a four (4) year term, beginning December 1, 2022, and ending November 30, 2026.
• Discuss 2023 meeting schedule for City Council, Public Works, and Finance Committees as per City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2, and provide necessary direction to Staff.
• • •
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Approved:
• Finance Committee minutes of November 21, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments November 12, 2022 through November 25, 2022.
• Lowest and best bid from J&S Construction, for Water Distribution Restrooms, Project No. 2022039, in the amount of $25,000.
• • •
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
Approved:
• Use of shipping containers and/or metal buildings for retail and restaurant establishments for a period of ninety (90) days until a permanent ordinance can be prepared and presented for approval.
• Staff to prepare an amendment to City Code 74-237, Economic Development Fund, by creating a new section to provide economic incentives to locally owned businesses.
• Guidelines for a sales tax rebate for existing locally owned businesses which desire to expand or relocate within the City of Muskogee.
After returning from Executive Session, the council took no action on the following:
• Potential litigation related to KW Premier Properties.
• Offering additional economic development incentives as a proposal to entice KW Premier Properties to locate their development within the City, however staff has been directed to place this item on Dec. 12, 2022 agenda.
• Proposal to entice the Regional and International Family Motor-Coach Association Rally to the Muskogee, but staff has been directed to investigate the facility upgrades discussed in Executive Session for enticing the Regional and International Family Motor-Coach Association Rally to Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.