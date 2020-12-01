OKLAHOMA CITY – Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma secretary of Commerce & Workforce Development, alongside members of the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development and industry leaders, announced the certification of nine Centers for Workforce Excellence (CWE) under the Oklahoma Works Together program.
“Governor Stitt has worked to implement his ‘Oklahoma Turnaround’ initiatives in a variety of areas. Workforce development, recruitment and retention play an essential role in positioning Oklahoma as a Top 10 state for business, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kouplen said. “Oklahoma Works Together establishes a local, industry-based workforce model that we can use to help existing businesses find workers and attract new industry to Oklahoma.”
Working on a local level, Oklahoma Works Together is supported by state agencies and focused on deploying resources, leveraging existing programs, and aligning curriculum with local and regional employment demand. A CWE provides a point of contact within each identified region that serves existing and prospective employers’ workforce needs by coordinating resources and services. The program, established in late 2019, brought together groups from across the state to work hand-in-hand with business leaders, public education, higher education, economic developers, state agencies and CareerTech to devise a replicable workforce model that can be deployed statewide.
Oklahoma Works Together identifies and certifies localized collaborations which meet and exceed superior workforce development standards as a CWE. Nine organizations completed an accreditation process based on the newly established standards and guidelines, including: Muskogee, led by the Port of Muskogee’s Industrial Development Office; Broken Arrow; El Reno; Duncan; Pryor; Ponca City; Rogers County; Tulsa; and a partnership between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
“This designation is reflective of the hard work of Muskogee’s workforce and training partners in aligning the labor needs of our manufacturers with education and training resources and career exposure initiatives,” said Marie Synar, director of Industrial Development for the Port of Muskogee. “Recognizing the importance workforce has on our economic development efforts, our office created a full-time workforce development manager position in 2015. Lindsey McCall, who assumed the position in 2018, has done an outstanding job building upon Muskogee’s Dream It. Do It. program and was instrumental in the launch of the Muskogee MFG Jobs initiative in March. This CWE certification is a great way for us to communicate to prospective businesses as well as, our existing manufacturers, how we are intentionally working to address their current and future workforce needs.”
A CWE leverages Oklahoma’s extensive secondary and post-secondary education assets with a network of employment-related agencies with proven results to benefit employers in specific industries.
“Muskogee's designation as a center of workforce excellence is a critical step towards expanding our workforce capacity to facilitate the recruitment of new industrial and technology jobs,” said Mayor Marlon Coleman. “Muskogee has highway, waterway, airway, railway and this designation further enhances our place as a leader in workforce development in Oklahoma.”
The Muskogee County Center of Workforce Excellence brings together education, industry and community partners to provide a talent pipeline for current and prospective industry. This designation will build on the area’s long-standing collaborative partnerships and coordinated workforce delivery system, and includes representation by employers, industry-led associations, educational institutions, training providers, workforce partners, tribal governments, state agencies, and non-profit organizations.
“Our industrial development team is among the best in the state. I am proud of their efforts in workforce development, and for positioning Muskogee County to be able to better bridge the gap between employer needs and workforce skills,” said Ken Doke, Muskogee County Commissioner, District 1.
Information: (918) 682-7887 or email to lindsey@muskogeeport.com.
