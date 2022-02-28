Warner sixth-grader Bella Cannon gave her goat a close clipping Friday at the Muskogee County Livestock Show.
Such close trims help judges feel their muscles better, she said.
Bella has more clipping to do when she shows sheep and goats at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show, which runs Monday through March 5 at the Hatbox Event Center. The regional show draws contestants from eight surrounding counties.
"This is one of the biggest around in this area for sure," said show board member Rowdy Fewel. "We're expecting a lot of kids and a lot of families coming into Muskogee and lots of animals. Those kids have worked really hard over the last several months to get their animals to this point. Some of the kids with heifers have been going on two years with the same animal."
Fewel said that, for exhibitors who do not show at the Oklahoma Youth Expo, "this is the biggest show."
"Our numbers are staying pretty consistent over the past five years," he said.
Hogs will take up the first two days of competition, with minor breeds, such as Berkshires and Polands, shown on Monday evening. Durocs, Hampshires, Yorks and crosses will be shown all day Tuesday, starting at 8 a.m.
On Wednesday, organizers are expecting 280 to 300 doe kid goats and market wether goats, he said.
Doe kids can get pretty stubborn. But Oktaha seventh-grader Madilyn Fulton knows how to handle them.
"It's mainly just to keep them going," she said. "You really got to be patient with them. They're not very smart animals. You just got to be very patient with them. It takes time to get them where you want them."
Fewel said at least 200 sheep are expected for the Thursday show.
Friday's cattle show could feature about 75 commercial heifers and 40 steers.
The show ends March 5 with the premium auction sale.
"We're looking forward to raising a lot of money for the kids," Fewel said.
He said the 2021 premium auction sale raised $20,000, which went to the 150 to 168 exhibitors. He said the total included winning bids, as well as add-ons.
