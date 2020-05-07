OKLAHOMA CITY – A Muskogee resident earned an award at the Oklahoma Scholastic Media awards competition through EPIC Network News (ENN), the state’s statewide journalism program for high school students.
Timothy Blankenship of Muskogee received an honorable mention for a feature story.
Longtime Oklahoma journalists M. Scott Carter and Phil Cross are ENN’s co-directors and oversee the work their students produce — news stories, photographic essays, podcasts and digital storytelling.
“To say I am proud of the work our students accomplished in ENN’s first year would be a gross understatement,” Carter said. “The quality of journalism being produced by these kids is exceptional and even amid this pandemic. I am pleased their efforts were recognized and so proud of them.”
Through ENN, EPIC Charter Schools students statewide are reporting and photographing events in their communities and covering the actions of state leaders and events that shape the cultural and political landscape of Oklahoma. ENN teaches students the principles of news gathering, reporting, writing, editing, photojournalism, audio-visual production and ethics. Students’ work is delivered via epicnewsnetwork.org and ENN social media channels.
To see the work ENN students are generating, visit epicnetworknews.org.
